Charlamos con Matoma con motivo de su actuación en España

Tras su gira por Estados Unidos y actuar en festivales como Coachella, Tomorrowland o Lollapalooza, Matoma ha anunciado “Party At Your Place! World Tour”, y su show se ha convertido en uno de los show más esperados entre los esperados de la escena electrónica. Lo tendremos entre nosotros actuando el próximo 20 de febrero en Changó Live, Madrid y el 21 en la sala Bikini de Barcelona, ¡MaximaFM es la emisora oficial de Matoma en España! Puedes comprar sus entradas en doctormusic y ticketmaster.



El artista noruego ha obtenido grandes logros en muy poco tiempo, sumando cientos de miles de seguidores y viendo como sus remezclas suman millones de reproducciones. Hemos podido charlar con Matoma y esto es lo que nos ha contado.

En febrero vienes a Madrid y a Barcelona. ¿Cuál es tu experiencia actuando en nuestro país? ¿Te trata bien el público español?

Hasta ahora, ¡realmente genial! Pinché en Ushuaïa en Ibiza con David Guetta y Steve Angello este verano y fue un lugar muy chulo. El público se metió de lleno en la música. Además, antes estuve pinchando en una gran fiesta en Barcelona que fue simplemente impresionante, muy buena energía. Me encantan los shows en los festivales, pero estoy deseando pinchar próximamente en una discoteca.

Acabas de lanzar False Alarm, con Becky Hill. ¿Alguna anécdota divertida con ella en la grabación?

Ella es increíble. Es una persona encantadora y con mucha energía, pero en serio su voz es única, no hay una igual. La mejor historia que puedo contar es cuando estuvimos preparando una actuación para una gran televisión en Oslo. Ensayamos la presentación del primer single una vez antes del show en un gran escenario que aún estaba siendo montado por unas 20 o 30 personas, ella caminó y empezó a cantar “False Alarm” sin siquiera intentar impresionar. Honestamente después de abrir la boca para cantar el lugar se paró, el personal dejó de trabajar, Todo se paró. Todo el mundo tenía la piel de gallina en ese momento. Es asombrosa.

Has conseguido más de 70 millones de reproducciones en Spotify con esta canción, ¿esperabas este éxito?

Es increíble saber que a tanta gente le ha gustado esa canción, y me encanta escucharles gritando la letra mientras la pincho. Yo no trato de predecir el éxito de una canción en números, pero sé en el segundo en que escucho la letra que va a ser especial. Estaba muy inspirado, y cuando terminé la canción sentí que era una de mis canciones favoritas, y todavía lo es.

Tu álbum debut se llama “Hakuna Matoma”, ¿podrías explicarnos porqué has hecho un guiño al Rey León con el título de este proyecto?

Cuando empecé a hacer música tenía un nombre terrible y mi hermano me dijo una noche bebiendo con amigos: “Tienes que resurgir con un nuevo nombre, que tenga tirón”, lo dijo y se convirtió en una pelea entre nosotros. Uno de nuestros amigos rompió la lucha y comentó: “relax todo el mundo, como Hakuna Matoma”, quería decir “Hakuna Matata”. Y entonces todos acordamos “MATOMA”. ¡Eso se convirtió en mi nuevo nombre!

All Night es la última canción junto a The Vamps, ¿cómo surgió esta colaboración?

Me contactaron con una idea de canción que tenían en la que querían colaborar conmigo y me encantó. Me encanta su ambiente y su energía y esta canción era increíble, así que trabajamos juntos en ella, salió bastante rápido. Acababa de empezar mi tour de los EE.UU en autobús y fui probando la canción en mis sets y acabó siendo un pelotazo. ¡Estoy realmente emocionado de verlo seguir creciendo!

Todos sabemos que el mundo de la música es muy competitivo, ¿tienes algún amigo en la industria?

He encontrado a algunas personas con energía negativa, pero eso no es para mí, lo ignoro y elijo trabajar con grandes personas apasionadas que simplemente aman la música como yo. He tenido mucha suerte de conocer a esas personas en solo un par de años, ya sean mis amigos de Noruega como Madcon, Nico & Vinz o Astrid. Cuando llegué a Estados Unidos trabajé con Jason Derulo, que está tan conectado a la música. Un tipo muy agradable. Lo mismo ocurre con Sean Paul o Akon, personas con talento innato y con una gran energía de hacer buena música. El otoño pasado en Estados Unidos apoyé a The Chainsmokers y ya son como hermanos. Lo mismo con mi última gira, los artistas que apoyaron son como de la familia ahora. Creo que si traes la energía correcta al mundo, encontrarás a la gente buena y la devolverán.

¿Con quién te gustaría colaborar en un futuro?

Realmente quiero volver a un hip hop de la vieja escuela ahora mismo, así que me encantaría trabajar Jay-Z, Diddy, Nas, Ludacris y una de mis principales inspiraciones Will Smith.

¿Hay algún artista español en tu lista de favoritos?

La semana pasada me sentí muy orgulloso por trabajar unos días en Miami con Enrique y fue increíble. Él es un artista inteligente y apasionado, hicimos una gran música así que esperemos que podamos terminar con ellos.

The party is going worldwide!! 🌎✈️🌍 Tickets on sale this Friday!!! pic.twitter.com/yQUDrVIKK1 — Matoma (@MatomaOfficial) 15 de noviembre de 2016

Desde que se lanzó Heart Won’t Forget, el pasado 9 de diciembre, ha logrado el número 1 en muchos países. Hemos visto que trabajar con Gia ha sido muy efectivo, ¿cómo surgió la colaboración con ella?

Conectamos en una sesión de escritura en Los Ángeles. Ella me mostró algunas ideas de canciones. Escuché el comienzo de “Heart Will not Forget” y se sentí que era perfecto, especialmente para lanzarla al final de año, cuando todos los veranos increíbles son un buen recuerdo, así que trabajamos juntos y aquí está. ¡Muy emocionado de lanzarlo!

English version

Next February you are coming to Spain. What´s your experience with Spanish crowd?

So far really great! I played at Ushuaia in Ibiza with David Guetta and Steve Angello this summer and it was such a beautiful place, and a great crowd that really got into the music. Plus before that I played a big party in Barcelona which was just awesome, really great energy. I love festival shows but I’m definitely looking forward to a great nightclub show next!

You just released your track “False Alarm” with Becky Hill. How was the experience of working with her? Any anecdote you can tell us?

She is just incredible. She’s such a lovely person and has a great energy but seriously her voice is unlike anything. The best story I can give is when we were doing a huge TV performance in Oslo to premiere the single we had a rehearsal before the show. On a big stage that was still being set up by maybe 20 or 30 crew people working away, she walked on and just started singing “False Alarm” without even trying to impress. Honestly straight after she opened her mouth to sing the whole place stopped, the crew stopped working and just froze. Everyone had goosebumps at that moment. She is amazing.

This song has been played more than 70 million times in Spotify, did you expect such a good success?

It’s so incredible to know that so many people have loved that song, and I love hearing people screaming along the words when I play it. For me I don’t try and predict the success of a song in numbers, but I know the second I heard the vocal it was going to be special. I was just so inspired, and when I finished the song I felt it was one of my favourite songs, and it still is.

Your debut album is called “Hakuna Matoma”. I guess you are making a reference to “Lion King”… Why did you call like that? Are you a Disney fan?

When I first started making music I used to have a terrible name, and my brother he told me this one night we were drinking with friends. “You have to come up with a new name, that one sucks” he said and it became a fight between us. One of our friends broke up the fight and said “Everybody relax, like Hakuna Matoma”, meaning to say “Hakuna Matata”. And then we all knew…”MATOMA!!!!”. That became my new name!

Your very last track “All Night” has been done with The Vamps. How did this collaboration emerge?

They got in touch with a song idea they had which they wanted to collaborate with me on, and I loved it. I love their vibe and their energy and this song was just incredible so we worked together on it and it came together quite quickly. I had just started my bus tour of the US and was testing the song in my sets and finished it up and it was a banger! Really excited to watch it keep growing!

We all know that music environment is quite competitive. Did you get any friend in this industry?

I have encountered some people with negative energy but that’s just not for me, I ignore it and choose to work with great passionate people that just love music like I do. I’ve been really lucky to meet such people in just a couple years, whether it’s my friends from Norway like Madcon or Nico & Vinz or Astrid or when I came to he US and worked with Jason Derulo who is so connected to music and inspiring and a really nice guy. Same with Sean Paul and Akon, seriously insanely talented people and with a great energy of just making good music. And last fall in the US I supported the Chainsmokers and they have become like brothers. Same with my last tour, the support artists are like family now. I think if you bring the right energy into the world find the good people and they give it back.

The party is going worldwide!! 🌎✈️🌍 Tickets on sale this Friday!!! pic.twitter.com/yQUDrVIKK1 — Matoma (@MatomaOfficial) 15 de noviembre de 2016

In the future, who would you like to collaborate with?

I really want to get back to some dirty old school hip hop right now so I would love to work Jay-Z, Diddy, Nas, Ludacris and one of my main one inspirations Will Smith.

Is there any spanish artist in your list?

Just last week I was so honoured to work for a few days in Miami with Enrique and it was amazing. He is such a clever and passionate artist, we made some great music so hopefully we can finish them off!

Since ‘Heart Won’t Forget’ was released on 9th of december, it has been number one in a lot of countries in Spotify. We have seen that working with Gia has been a very good idea, but how did that collaboration come up?

“We connected in a writing session in LA and she played me some song ideas. I heard the start of “Heart Won’t Forget” and it just felt so perfect, especially for releasing at the end of the year when everyone’s amazing summers are a fond memory. So we worked on it together and here it is! Really excited to get it out there!”