Especial Máximos 2016: Máximo del año Dj Snake & Justin Bieber.

Hola Máximos, vuestros votos han decidido que el #Máximo, #N1 de 2016 sea: Let me love you de Dj Snake & Justin Bieber, muchas gracias por participar, y por estar ahí durante todo el año, mañana regresamos con una nueva edición de Maxima 51 Chart, ¿Quién coronará nuestra lista durante los próximos siete días?. ¡Feliz Weekend #FamilyChart, abrazos XXL!
Aquí tienes el listado al completo:
#N48 Italobrothers – Kings & Queens
#N47 Nils Van Zandt Ft. Emmaly Brown – Unified
#N46 Global Deejays & Danny Márquez – Work
#N45 99 Souls Ft. Brandy & Destiny´s Child – The girl is mine
#N44 Martin Garrix Ft. Matisse & Sadko – Break through the silence
#N43 Freischwimmer – California Dreamin
#N42 Willy William – Ego
#N41 Galantis – No Money
#N40 Otto Knows Ft. Alex Aris & Lindsey Stirling – Dying for you
#N39 Dj Snake & Bipolar Sunshine – Middle
#N38 Martin Solveig Ft. Takay Maidza – Do it right
#N37 Bob Sinclar – Someone who needs me
#N36 MATTN & Futuristic Polar Bears – Cafe Del Mar 2016 (DV&LM vs Klaas)
#N35 Martin Solveig Ft. Sam White – +1
#N34 Albert Neve (><) Abel Ramos – Party
#N33 The Chainsmokers Ft. Daya – Don’t let me down
#N32 Mike Posner – I Took A Pill In Ibiza (SeeB Remix)
#N31 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W – Arcade
#N30 Nicky Romero – The Moment (Novell)
#N29 Hardwell feat. Jake Reese – Run Wild
#N28 Aron Chupa Ft. Little Sis Nora – Little swing
#N27 Eva Simons & Sidney Samson – Bludfire
#N26 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Ft. Ne-Yo – Higher place
#N25 ItaloBrothers – Sleep when we’re dead
#N24 Otto Knows & Avicii – Back where i belong
#N23 David Guetta Ft. Zara Larson – This one´s for you
#N22 Hardwell Ft. Jake Reese – Mad World
#N21 David Guetta & Cedric Gervais Ft. Chris Willis – Would i lie to you
#N20 Sebastian Ingrosso – Dark River
#N19 Don Diablo & Tiësto Ft. Thomas Troelsen – Chemical
#N18 Nicky Romero – The moment (Novell)
#N17 Jose AM & Aitor Galan Feat. Baby Noel – Stay with me forever
#N16 Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is what you came for
#N15 Jonas Blue Ft. JP Cooper – Perfect strangers
#N14 Axwell /\ Ingrosso – Thinking about you
#N13 Major Lazer & Showtek – Believer
#N12 KSHMR & Marnik – Bazaar (Official Sunburn Goa 2015 anthem)
#N10 Oliver Heldens & Tiësto Ft. Natalie La Rose – Wombass (The right song)
#N09 David Guetta & Fetty Wap Ft. Sia – Bang My head
#N08 Martin Garrix feat. Bebe Rexha – In the name of love
#N07 Deorro feat. Elvis Crespo – Bailar
#N06 Alan Walker Ft. Iselin Solheim – Faded
#N05 Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – This Girl
#N04 Robin Schulz Ft. Francesco Yates – Sugar (EDX rmx)
#N03 The Chainsmokers Ft. Halsey – Closer
#N02 Major Lazer Ft. Fuse ODG & NYLA – Light it up
#N01 DJ Snake Ft. Justin Bieber – Let me love you
¡Muchas gracias Maxim@s! El próximo año más, y mejor, os esperamos los sábados, abrazos XXL!