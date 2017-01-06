Especial Máximos 2016: Máximo del año Dj Snake & Justin Bieber.

Hola Máximos, vuestros votos han decidido que el #Máximo, #N1 de 2016 sea: Let me love you de Dj Snake & Justin Bieber, muchas gracias por participar, y por estar ahí durante todo el año, mañana regresamos con una nueva edición de Maxima 51 Chart, ¿Quién coronará nuestra lista durante los próximos siete días?. ¡Feliz Weekend #FamilyChart, abrazos XXL!

Aquí tienes el listado al completo:

#N48 Italobrothers – Kings & Queens

#N47 Nils Van Zandt Ft. Emmaly Brown – Unified

#N46 Global Deejays & Danny Márquez – Work

#N45 99 Souls Ft. Brandy & Destiny´s Child – The girl is mine

#N44 Martin Garrix Ft. Matisse & Sadko – Break through the silence

#N43 Freischwimmer – California Dreamin

#N42 Willy William – Ego

#N41 Galantis – No Money

#N40 Otto Knows Ft. Alex Aris & Lindsey Stirling – Dying for you

#N39 Dj Snake & Bipolar Sunshine – Middle

#N38 Martin Solveig Ft. Takay Maidza – Do it right

#N37 Bob Sinclar – Someone who needs me

#N36 MATTN & Futuristic Polar Bears – Cafe Del Mar 2016 (DV&LM vs Klaas)

#N35 Martin Solveig Ft. Sam White – +1

#N34 Albert Neve (><) Abel Ramos – Party

#N33 The Chainsmokers Ft. Daya – Don’t let me down

#N32 Mike Posner – I Took A Pill In Ibiza (SeeB Remix)

#N31 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs W&W – Arcade

#N30 Nicky Romero – The Moment (Novell)

#N29 Hardwell feat. Jake Reese – Run Wild

#N28 Aron Chupa Ft. Little Sis Nora – Little swing

#N27 Eva Simons & Sidney Samson – Bludfire

#N26 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Ft. Ne-Yo – Higher place

#N25 ItaloBrothers – Sleep when we’re dead

#N24 Otto Knows & Avicii – Back where i belong

#N23 David Guetta Ft. Zara Larson – This one´s for you

#N22 Hardwell Ft. Jake Reese – Mad World

#N21 David Guetta & Cedric Gervais Ft. Chris Willis – Would i lie to you

#N20 Sebastian Ingrosso – Dark River

#N19 Don Diablo & Tiësto Ft. Thomas Troelsen – Chemical

#N17 Jose AM & Aitor Galan Feat. Baby Noel – Stay with me forever

#N16 Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is what you came for

#N15 Jonas Blue Ft. JP Cooper – Perfect strangers

#N14 Axwell /\ Ingrosso – Thinking about you

#N13 Major Lazer & Showtek – Believer

#N12 KSHMR & Marnik – Bazaar (Official Sunburn Goa 2015 anthem)

#N11 Calvin Harris – My way

#N10 Oliver Heldens & Tiësto Ft. Natalie La Rose – Wombass (The right song)

#N09 David Guetta & Fetty Wap Ft. Sia – Bang My head

#N08 Martin Garrix feat. Bebe Rexha – In the name of love

#N07 Deorro feat. Elvis Crespo – Bailar

#N06 Alan Walker Ft. Iselin Solheim – Faded

#N05 Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners – This Girl

#N04 Robin Schulz Ft. Francesco Yates – Sugar (EDX rmx)

#N03 The Chainsmokers Ft. Halsey – Closer

#N02 Major Lazer Ft. Fuse ODG & NYLA – Light it up

#N01 DJ Snake Ft. Justin Bieber – Let me love you

¡Muchas gracias Maxim@s! El próximo año más, y mejor, os esperamos los sábados, abrazos XXL!