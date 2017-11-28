Grammy 2018: ¡The Chainsmokers, Zedd y ‘Cola’ de Camelpath nominados!

Hoy hemos conocido los nominados a los Grammy 2018, que recoge los trabajos musicales desde el 1 de octubre del pasado año hasta el 30 de septiembre 2017. Destacan Djs y productores entre las categorías como The Chainsmokers (con la banda Coldplay) y Zedd (junto a Alessia Cara) dentro de la categoría de mejor interpretación Pop en grupo y como mejor grabación dance Camelphat & Elderbrook con su canción Cola (N29 de Maxima 51 Chart esta semana).

Thank you to the @RecordingAcad and @coldplay for this great honor! Today is a great day! Blessed to have his opportunity and our fans #grammys pic.twitter.com/GgsP2lnxlR — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) 28 de noviembre de 2017

Las nominaciones están lideradas por los raperos Jay-Z y Kendrick Lamar, como los artistas que optan a más a más premios, y la canción ‘Despacito‘ que compite por mejor canción del año, mejor grupo (en su versión con Justin Bieber) y grabación del año.

A continuación os dejamos las nominaciones por categorías.

Mejor disco del año

Lorde / Melodrama

Bruno Mars / 24k Magic

Jay-Z / 4:44

Kendrick Lamar / DAMN.

Childish Gambino / “Awaken My Love!”

Mejor grabación del año

Childish Gambino / Redbone

Luis Fonsi / Despacito

Jay-Z / The Story of O-J

Kendrick Lamar / HUMBLE.

Bruno Mars / 24k Magic

Mejor canción del año

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft Justin Bieber / Despacito

Jay-Z / 4:44

Julia Michaels / Issues

Logic / 1-800-273-8255

Bruno Mars / That’s What I Like

Mejor álbum pop vocal

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay

Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey

Evolve, Imagine Dragons

Rainbow, Kesha

Joanne, Lady Gaga

Divide, Ed Sheeran

Mejor grabación de dance

Bonobo ft. Innov Gnawa / Bombro Koyo Ganda

Camelphat & Elderbrook / Cola



Gorillaz ft. Dam / Andromeda

LCD Soundsystem / tonite

Odesza ft. Wynne & Mansionair / Line of Sight

Mejor álbum de electrónica

Bonobo / Migration

Kraftwerk / 3-D the Catalogue

Mura Masa / Mura Masa

Odesza / A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso / What Now

Mejor actuación pop en solitario

Love So Soft, Kelly Clarkson

Praying, Kesha

Million Reasons, Lady Gaga

What About Us, P!nk

Shape of You, Ed Sheeran



Mejor actuación pop en grupo

Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

Thunder, Imagine Dragons

Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man

Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara



Artista revelación del año

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Mejor canción de R&B

PJ Morton / First Began

Khalid / Location

Childish Gambino / Redbone

SZA / Supermodel

Bruno Mars / That’s What I Like

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

6lack / Free 6lack

Childish Gambino / “Awaken, My Love!”

Khalid / American Teen

SZA / Ctrl

The Weeknd / Starboy

Mejor disco de R&B

Daniel Caesar / Freudian

Ledisi / Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars / 24k Magic

PJ Morton / Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild / Feel the Real

Mejor canción de rock

Metallica / Atlas, Rise!

K. Flay / Blood in the Cut

Foo Fighters / Run

Avenged Sevenfold / The Stage

Mejor actuación de rock

Leonard Cohen / You Want it Darker

Chris Cornell / The Promise

Foo Fighters / Run

Kaleo / No Good

Nothing More / Go to War

Mejor disco de rock

Mastodon / Emperor of Sound

Metallica / Hardwired…To Self-Destruct

Nothing More / The Stories We Tell Ourselves

The War on Drugs / A Deeper Understanding

Queens of the Stone Age / Villains

Mejor disco de rap

Jay-Z / 4:44

Kendrick Lamar / DAMN.

Migos / Culture

Rapsody / Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator / Flower Boy

Mejor interpretación de rap

6lack / Prblms

Goldlink ft. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

Jay-Z ft. Beyoncé / Family Feud

Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna / LOYALTY.

SZA ft. Travis Scott / Love Galore

Mejor canción de rap

Cardi B / Bodak Yellow

Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi / Chase Me

Kendrick Lamar / HUMBLE.

Rapsody / Sassy

Jay-Z / The Story of O.J.

Mejor disco alternativo

Arcade Fire / Everything Now

Gorillaz / Humans

LCD Soundsystem / American Dream

Father John Misty / Pure Comedy

The National / Sleep Well Beast