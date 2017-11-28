Noticia

Grammy 2018: ¡The Chainsmokers, Zedd y ‘Cola’ de Camelpath nominados!

28/11/2017, a las 20:15

Hoy hemos conocido los nominados a los Grammy 2018, que recoge los trabajos musicales desde el 1 de octubre del pasado año hasta el 30 de septiembre 2017. Destacan Djs y productores entre las categorías como The Chainsmokers (con la banda Coldplay) y Zedd (junto a Alessia Cara) dentro de la categoría de mejor interpretación Pop en grupo y como mejor grabación dance Camelphat & Elderbrook con su canción Cola (N29 de Maxima 51 Chart esta semana).

Las nominaciones están lideradas por los raperos Jay-Z y Kendrick Lamar, como los artistas que optan a más a más premios, y  la canción ‘Despacito‘ que compite por mejor canción del año, mejor grupo (en su versión con Justin Bieber) y grabación del año.

A continuación os dejamos las nominaciones por categorías.

Mejor disco del año

Lorde / Melodrama
Bruno Mars / 24k Magic
Jay-Z / 4:44
Kendrick Lamar / DAMN.
Childish Gambino / “Awaken My Love!”

Mejor grabación del año

Childish Gambino / Redbone
Luis Fonsi / Despacito
Jay-Z / The Story of O-J
Kendrick Lamar / HUMBLE.
Bruno Mars / 24k Magic

Mejor canción del año

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft Justin Bieber / Despacito
Jay-Z / 4:44
Julia Michaels / Issues
Logic / 1-800-273-8255
Bruno Mars / That’s What I Like

Mejor álbum pop vocal

Kaleidoscope EP, Coldplay
Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey
Evolve, Imagine Dragons
Rainbow, Kesha
Joanne, Lady Gaga
Divide, Ed Sheeran

Mejor grabación de dance

Bonobo ft. Innov Gnawa / Bombro Koyo Ganda
Camelphat & Elderbrook / Cola

Gorillaz ft. Dam / Andromeda
LCD Soundsystem / tonite
Odesza ft. Wynne & Mansionair / Line of Sight

Mejor álbum de electrónica

Bonobo / Migration
Kraftwerk / 3-D the Catalogue
Mura Masa / Mura Masa
Odesza / A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso / What Now

Mejor actuación pop en solitario

Love So Soft, Kelly Clarkson
Praying, Kesha
Million Reasons, Lady Gaga
What About Us, P!nk
Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

Mejor actuación pop en grupo

Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Despacito, Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
Thunder, Imagine Dragons
Feel It Still, Portugal. The Man
Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

Artista revelación del año

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

Mejor canción de R&B

PJ Morton / First Began
Khalid / Location
Childish Gambino / Redbone
SZA / Supermodel
Bruno Mars / That’s What I Like

Mejor álbum urbano contemporáneo

6lack / Free 6lack
Childish Gambino / “Awaken, My Love!”
Khalid / American Teen
SZA / Ctrl
The Weeknd / Starboy

Mejor disco de R&B

Daniel Caesar / Freudian
Ledisi / Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars / 24k Magic
PJ Morton / Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild / Feel the Real

Mejor canción de rock

Metallica / Atlas, Rise!
K. Flay / Blood in the Cut
Foo Fighters / Run
Avenged Sevenfold / The Stage

Mejor actuación de rock

Leonard Cohen / You Want it Darker
Chris Cornell / The Promise
Foo Fighters / Run
Kaleo / No Good
Nothing More / Go to War

Mejor disco de rock

Mastodon / Emperor of Sound
Metallica / Hardwired…To Self-Destruct
Nothing More / The Stories We Tell Ourselves
The War on Drugs / A Deeper Understanding
Queens of the Stone Age / Villains

Mejor disco de rap

Jay-Z / 4:44
Kendrick Lamar / DAMN.
Migos / Culture
Rapsody / Laila’s Wisdom
Tyler, the Creator / Flower Boy

Mejor interpretación de rap

6lack / Prblms
Goldlink ft. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
Jay-Z ft. Beyoncé / Family Feud
Kendrick Lamar ft. Rihanna / LOYALTY.
SZA ft. Travis Scott / Love Galore

Mejor canción de rap

Cardi B / Bodak Yellow
Danger Mouse ft. Run The Jewels & Big Boi / Chase Me
Kendrick Lamar / HUMBLE.
Rapsody / Sassy
Jay-Z / The Story of O.J.

Mejor disco alternativo

Arcade Fire / Everything Now
Gorillaz / Humans
LCD Soundsystem / American Dream
Father John Misty / Pure Comedy
The National / Sleep Well Beast

