Maxima 51 Chart: Nº1 Axwell & Shapov – Belong.

¡Hola, Hola, Hoolaa #FamilyMaxima! Esta semana Máximo #N1 Axwell & Shapov – Belong (Axwell & Years remode – incluido en el Blanco & Negro Hits); así lo habéis querido con vuestros votos en Maxima 51 Chart & Maxima 51 VIP durante la semana. Muchas gracias por estar ahí y participar cada día, ¡tú haces la lista dance más seguida del país! Muchas gracias, feliz weekend & semana páhar@s, ¡Abrazos XXL!

Aquí tienes las entradas:

#N51 Kungs Ft. Ephemerals – I feel so bad.

#N48 Italobrothers – Summer air.

#N45 Mike Perry Ft. Casso – Inside the lines.

#N41 Neiked Ft. Dyo – Sexual.

Los discos más votados de la lista, #Top10:

#N10 Sound Of Legend – Blue (Da Ba Dee).

#N09 David Guetta & Cedric Gervais

Ft. Chris Willis – Would i lie to you.

#N08 Calvin Harris – My way.

#N07 Dj Snake Ft. Justin Biever – Let me love you.

(incluido en el recopilatorio Maxima FM Puro Dance)

#N06 Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Ft. Diplo – Hey baby.

#N05 Galantis & Hook N Sling – Love on me.

#N04 Alesso – Take my breath away.

#N03 Bob Sinclar & Daddy´s Groove – Burning.

#N02 Major Lazer & Showtek – Believer.

#N01 Axwell & Shapov – Belong ( Axwell & Years remode).