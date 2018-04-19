Clippers Sounds y Play Trance en In Sessions MaximaFM

Clippers Sounds y Play Trance en In Sessions Maxima FM. ¡Hola family! Este finde tenemos un line up “multicolor” en cuanto a estilos y artistas. Abren el weekend “la tropa dancera” de C.S. El domingo, cerramos e iniciamos semana con el colectivo Play Trance .Recuerda: “Nosotr@s ponemos la Música, tú eliges el lugar”. ¡Os esperamos Familia Maxima!
Viernes 20 Abril:
Clippers Sounds 01
De 23:59 hs a 07:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
#InSessionsClippersSounds
05:00 hs Javier Truchado
Sábado 21 Abril:
Clippers Sounds 02
De 23:59 hs a 07:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
#InSessionsClippersSounds
23:59 hs Vicman Romero & Mike Sildavia
01:00 hs Jack Massic
02:00 hs Dario Nuñez
05:00 hs Untzheimer
06:00 hs Nuria Scarp
Domingo 22 (Lunes 23) Abril:
Paul Van Dyk Pres. VONYC Sessions
De 23:59 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
Lunes 23 Abril:
Especial Play Trance
De 02:00 hs a 04:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
#InSessionsMaximaPlayTrance
02:00 hs John Feel
03:00 hs SerMezDJ