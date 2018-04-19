Noticia

Clippers Sounds y Play Trance en In Sessions MaximaFM

19/04/2018, a las 08:00

Clippers Sounds

Clippers Sounds y Play Trance en In Sessions Maxima FM. ¡Hola family! Este finde tenemos un line up “multicolor” en cuanto a estilos y artistas. Abren el weekend “la tropa dancera” de C.S. El domingo, cerramos e iniciamos semana con el colectivo Play Trance .Recuerda: “Nosotr@s ponemos la Música, tú eliges el lugar”. ¡Os esperamos Familia Maxima!

Viernes 20 Abril:

De 23:59 hs a 07:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

#InSessionsClippersSounds

23:59 hs Maartin Rubik

01:00 hs Coxswain & Jane Fox

02:00 hs Juan Di Lago

03:00 hs Malifoo

04:00  hs Misael deejay

05:00 hs Javier Truchado

06:00 hs Frank García

Sábado 21 Abril:

De 23:59 hs a 07:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

#InSessionsClippersSounds

23:59 hs Vicman Romero & Mike Sildavia

01:00 hs Jack Massic

02:00 hs Dario Nuñez

03:00 hs César Saz

04:00 hs John Guerrero

05:00 hs Untzheimer

06:00 hs Nuria Scarp

Domingo 22 (Lunes 23) Abril:

Paul Van Dyk Pres. VONYC Sessions

De 23:59 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

Lunes 23 Abril:

Especial Play Trance

De 02:00 hs a 04:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

#InSessionsMaximaPlayTrance

02:00 hs John Feel

03:00 hs SerMezDJ

