Lo nuevo de Craig David llega a Funk & Show

30/05/2018, a las 20:28

funk & showUna semana más Jesús Sánchez nos sorprende durante una hora con las novedades del mejor sonido negro. Déjate llevar, ¡sumérgete!

Apunta en la agenda, los miércoles tienes una cita con un nuevo FUNK & SHOW semanal, y es exclusivo para nuestra web Maxima.FM, APP para tu smartphone y iTunes (dentro de la opción "a la carta").

Craig David - Live in the Moment ft. GoldLink

DaniLeigh - All I Know ft. Kes

Nelly - Freaky with You ft. Jacquees

Kirko Bangz - Date Night (Same Time) (ft. Chris Brown)

Kris Wu – Like That

K Camp - Racks Like This ft. Moneybagg Yo

Ball Greezy - Nice & Slow (feat. Lil Dred)

Tory Lanez - B.I.D

Drake - Duppy Freestyle
Pusha T - The Story Of Adidon

