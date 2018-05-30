Lo nuevo de Craig David llega a Funk & Show

Una semana más Jesús Sánchez nos sorprende durante una hora con las novedades del mejor sonido negro. Déjate llevar, ¡sumérgete!

Apunta en la agenda, los miércoles tienes una cita con un nuevo FUNK & SHOW semanal, y es exclusivo para nuestra web Maxima.FM, APP para tu smartphone y iTunes (dentro de la opción "a la carta").

Craig David - Live in the Moment ft. GoldLink



DaniLeigh - All I Know ft. Kes



Nelly - Freaky with You ft. Jacquees



Kirko Bangz - Date Night (Same Time) (ft. Chris Brown)



Kris Wu – Like That



K Camp - Racks Like This ft. Moneybagg Yo



Ball Greezy - Nice & Slow (feat. Lil Dred)



Tory Lanez - B.I.D



Drake - Duppy Freestyle

Pusha T - The Story Of Adidon