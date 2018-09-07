Hardwell deja la música indefinidamente

El mundo del dance no puede estar más triste: este viernes, 7 de septiembre, el DJ Hardwell ha anunciado que se retira del mundo de la música. ¡Cómo leéis!

Robbert van Corput, el hombre que hay detrás del fenómeno, ha escrito un mensaje en redes sociales para sus fans exponiendo las razones que le han llevado a abandonar indefinidamente el mundo de la música electrónica.

El artista de 30 años ha explicado que necesita dedicarse un tiempo a sí mismo y alejarse de los festivales y de los clubs. Y es que la vida de un DJ puede llegar a ser muy estresante, sobre todo cuando eres uno de los más reconocidos mundialmente. Sus vidas están llenas de viajes, sesiones nocturnas y carreras por conseguir el sonido perfecto. Debido a este ritmo frenético, Robbert ha decidido dejar de lado su faceta como Hardwell para recuperar su vida personal. Eso sí, primero ha querido despedirse como es debido de la música y de sus fans como es debido:

“Hola a todos,

Desde que era un niño pequeño he soñado con alcanzar la vida que llevo ahora mismo. Una vida llena de música, eventos y libertad para expresarme de la mejor manera que conozco. Estos últimos años me he conocido mucho mejor a mí mismo y me he dado cuenta de que hay muchas cosas que quiero compartir con mi familia y mis amigos, muchos caminos que quiero explorar…

Pero ser Hardwell las 24 horas del día me deja con muy poca energía, amor, creatividad y atención para mi vida personal. Este es el motivo por el que he decidido despejar mi agenda de manera indefinida para deshacerme de mis objetivos, entrevistas, y fechas para lanzar nueva música. Siempre he lidiado con la presión que suponen los difíciles horarios de las giras, pero ahora se han convertido en algo que no acaban nunca.

Siempre intento dar el 200% de mí mismo, y para seguir haciéndolo y continuar alimentando mi creatividad necesito dedicarme un tiempo a mí mismo, a la persona que hay detrás del artista en la que se refleja todo lo que ha pasado estos años. Con eso quiero comunicar que mi último show fue ayer, el 6 de septiembre de 2018 en Ibiza. Aun así, realizaré mi sesión All Ages en Ziggo Dome durante el Amsterdam Dance Event el 18 de octubre de 2018. Seguiré haciendo música y nunca dejaré de hacerlo, siempre estaré comunicado con mis fans gracias a ella.

Por último, pero por ello no menos importante, me gustaría agradecer a cada uno de mis seguidores por todo el apoyo esto tiempo. Es vuestro amor y dedicación por todo lo que hago, lo que me ha ayudado a evolucionar en más aspectos de los que nunca hubiera podido imaginar. Soy consciente de que os debo todo a vosotros. Mi más sincera esperanza la pongo en que podremos seguir por este increíble camino junts. Quiero volver lo más fuerte posible, pero por ahora, voy a ser yo mismo por un tiempo.!”

Tras varios años en la cima de los DJ más conocidos del mundo, Hardwell necesita descansar. Además, aunque haya cancelado todos sus eventos, el artista deja una puerta abierta a volver en algún momento al mundo de la música electrónica. Y nosotros estaremos esperándole.