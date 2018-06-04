¿Fan de la música de Ian van Dahl? Escucha ‘Reason’ en Maxima Reserva

Ian van Dahl forma parte de la historia del dance y sonó el pasado fin de semana en Maxima Reserva con Enric Font, los sábados y domingos de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias), ¡tú viaje en el tiempo con la mejor música remember!

Dale al play y prepárate para disfrutar de los dos últimos radio shows emitidos en la radio dance líder del país, MaximaFM

Además te desvelamos el nombre de todos los temas que sonarán para que te los apuntes.

Sábado 2 de junio

SIN with SEBASTIAN – Shut up

MOONY – Dove

REEL 2 REAL – I like to move it (rmx)

NICK CAMEN – I promised myself (rmx)

CHRIS BROWN feat BENNY BENASSI – Beautiful people

JOHN WESLEY – Lover why

SOUL CENTRAL Feat. KATHY BROWN – Strings of life

SCATMAN JOHN – Scatman

TAITO TIKARO & SELVA feat. CLARENCE – Miracle of love

DELERIUM feat SARAH McLACHLAN – Silence (rmx)

MICHAEL GREY – The weekend

BANDIDO – All drove all night

SUNNIVA – Feelings

WALLY LOPEZ – Burning inside (Albert Neve rmx)

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” KENWOOD COMPILATION The urban power 2

IAN VAN DAHL – Reason

SUGIURUMN – Star baby (Axwell rmx)

JASPER FORKS – River flows in you

GABRY PONTE – Geordie

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”

DJ JEAN – Lunch

JESSY – Look at me now

THE BLACK EYED PEAS – I gotta feeling

AQUAGEN – Hard to say i’m sorry

GOLDFRAPP – Rocket (Tiesto rmx)

MIRROW – 74 - 75



Domingo 3 de junio

BROTHERS – The moon

JERRY DALEY – Gold

STARSAILOR – Four to the floor (rmx)

LATIN ASPECTS – Estrangera

DJ LHASA – Giulia

JESSE LEE DAVIS – Like a flame

KATE RYAN – Libertine

DAVID GUETTA & FLO RIDA feat NICKI MINAJ – Where them girls at

CELEDA – The underground

ULTRA NATE – Free

ROD – Free your soul

RE-JOYCE – The game of love

NOYZE – Stay with me

POCO LOCO GANG – Let’s go to the party

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” POWER RANGERS MIX

FRAGMA feat. MARIA RUBIA – Everytime you need me

PHATS & SMALL – Turn around

O-ZONE – Dragostea din tei (Dj Ross rmx)

ATB – Don’t stop

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”

GIGI D’AGOSTINO – Another way

BLACK SPIDER – Heart of the sun (rmx)

CULTURE BEAT – Mr Vain

GEMELLI DIVERSI – Mary (Molella rmx)

LATIN LOVERS – Dos gardenias

RAVE ALLSTARS – Braucht ihr mehr