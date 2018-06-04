Audio

¿Fan de la música de Ian van Dahl? Escucha ‘Reason’ en Maxima Reserva

04/06/2018, a las 19:24

música rememberIan van Dahl forma parte de la historia del dance y sonó el pasado fin de semana en Maxima Reserva con Enric Font, los sábados y domingos de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias), ¡tú viaje en el tiempo con la mejor música remember!
Dale al play y prepárate para disfrutar de los dos últimos radio shows emitidos en la radio dance líder del país, MaximaFM.
Además te desvelamos el nombre de todos los temas que sonarán para que te los apuntes.

Sábado 2 de junio

SIN with SEBASTIAN – Shut up
MOONY – Dove
REEL 2 REAL – I like to move it (rmx)
NICK CAMEN – I promised myself (rmx)
CHRIS BROWN feat BENNY BENASSI – Beautiful people
JOHN WESLEY – Lover why
SOUL CENTRAL Feat. KATHY BROWN – Strings of life
SCATMAN JOHN – Scatman
TAITO TIKARO & SELVA feat. CLARENCE – Miracle of love
DELERIUM feat SARAH McLACHLAN – Silence (rmx)
MICHAEL GREY – The weekend
BANDIDO – All drove all night
SUNNIVA – Feelings
WALLY LOPEZ – Burning inside (Albert Neve rmx)
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” KENWOOD COMPILATION The urban power 2
IAN VAN DAHL – Reason
SUGIURUMN – Star baby (Axwell rmx)
JASPER FORKS – River flows in you
GABRY PONTE – Geordie
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”
DJ JEAN – Lunch
JESSY – Look at me now
THE BLACK EYED PEAS – I gotta feeling
AQUAGEN – Hard to say i’m sorry
GOLDFRAPP – Rocket (Tiesto rmx)
MIRROW – 74 - 75

Domingo 3 de junio

BROTHERS – The moon
JERRY DALEY – Gold
STARSAILOR – Four to the floor (rmx)
LATIN ASPECTS – Estrangera
DJ LHASA – Giulia
JESSE LEE DAVIS – Like a flame
KATE RYAN – Libertine
DAVID GUETTA & FLO RIDA feat NICKI MINAJ – Where them girls at
CELEDA – The underground
ULTRA NATE – Free
ROD – Free your soul
RE-JOYCE – The game of love
NOYZE – Stay with me
POCO LOCO GANG – Let’s go to the party
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” POWER RANGERS MIX
FRAGMA feat. MARIA RUBIA – Everytime you need me
PHATS & SMALL – Turn around
O-ZONE – Dragostea din tei (Dj Ross rmx)
ATB – Don’t stop
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”
GIGI D’AGOSTINO – Another way
BLACK SPIDER – Heart of the sun (rmx)
CULTURE BEAT – Mr Vain
GEMELLI DIVERSI – Mary (Molella rmx)
LATIN LOVERS – Dos gardenias
RAVE ALLSTARS – Braucht ihr mehr

