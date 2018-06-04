Audio
¿Fan de la música de Ian van Dahl? Escucha ‘Reason’ en Maxima Reserva
Ramsés López 04/06/2018, a las 19:24
Sábado 2 de junio
SIN with SEBASTIAN – Shut up
MOONY – Dove
REEL 2 REAL – I like to move it (rmx)
NICK CAMEN – I promised myself (rmx)
CHRIS BROWN feat BENNY BENASSI – Beautiful people
JOHN WESLEY – Lover why
SOUL CENTRAL Feat. KATHY BROWN – Strings of life
SCATMAN JOHN – Scatman
TAITO TIKARO & SELVA feat. CLARENCE – Miracle of love
DELERIUM feat SARAH McLACHLAN – Silence (rmx)
MICHAEL GREY – The weekend
BANDIDO – All drove all night
SUNNIVA – Feelings
WALLY LOPEZ – Burning inside (Albert Neve rmx)
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” KENWOOD COMPILATION The urban power 2
IAN VAN DAHL – Reason
SUGIURUMN – Star baby (Axwell rmx)
JASPER FORKS – River flows in you
GABRY PONTE – Geordie
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”
DJ JEAN – Lunch
JESSY – Look at me now
THE BLACK EYED PEAS – I gotta feeling
AQUAGEN – Hard to say i’m sorry
GOLDFRAPP – Rocket (Tiesto rmx)
MIRROW – 74 - 75
Domingo 3 de junio
BROTHERS – The moon
JERRY DALEY – Gold
STARSAILOR – Four to the floor (rmx)
LATIN ASPECTS – Estrangera
DJ LHASA – Giulia
JESSE LEE DAVIS – Like a flame
KATE RYAN – Libertine
DAVID GUETTA & FLO RIDA feat NICKI MINAJ – Where them girls at
CELEDA – The underground
ULTRA NATE – Free
ROD – Free your soul
RE-JOYCE – The game of love
NOYZE – Stay with me
POCO LOCO GANG – Let’s go to the party
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” POWER RANGERS MIX
FRAGMA feat. MARIA RUBIA – Everytime you need me
PHATS & SMALL – Turn around
O-ZONE – Dragostea din tei (Dj Ross rmx)
ATB – Don’t stop
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”
GIGI D’AGOSTINO – Another way
BLACK SPIDER – Heart of the sun (rmx)
CULTURE BEAT – Mr Vain
GEMELLI DIVERSI – Mary (Molella rmx)
LATIN LOVERS – Dos gardenias
RAVE ALLSTARS – Braucht ihr mehr