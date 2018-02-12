Audio

En el 99 nació ‘Jaguar’ de DJ Rolando. ¡Lo recordamos en Maxima Reserva!

12/02/2018, a las 18:31

Compártelo con tus amigos

música remember

El fin de semana comienza nuestro viaje en el tiempo, con Maxima Reserva, y los lunes te traemos la oportunidad de volver a escuchar los dos último programas emitidos en MaximaFM.
‘Jaguar’, ‘Land of the living’, ‘Dreamland’, ‘Café del Mar’… son algunas de las canciones que escucharás dentro de los 120 minutos de cada programa.
Dale al play y ponte en modo remember con Enric Font.
Además te desvelamos el nombre de todos los temas que sonarán. ¡Disfruta!

Sábado 10 de enero

THICK DICK – Welcome 2 the jungle
ATB – 9 PM till i come
BENASSI BROS - Illusion
DJ ROLANDO - Jaguar
ULTRABEAT – Pretty Green eyes
MILK INC – Land of the living
DJ ROSS - Dreamland
NETZWERK - Passion
BILLY MORE - Loneliness
ENERGY 52 – Café del mar
ROGER SANCHEZ – Another chance
AXWELL ANGELO INGROSSO – Leave the world behind
SÖNIQUE - Zanarkand
JERRY DALEY – Gold
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” TODO EXITOS 97
BOB SINCLAR – Far l’amore
PREZIOSO feat. MARVIN – Tell me why
SPANIC – Sister Golden hair
MAGIC BOX - Carillon
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”
CASCADA – What hurst the most
DAVID GUETTA – The world is mine
KATE RYAN - Desenchantee
LA LUNA – When the morning comes
NADIA ALI, STARKILLERS – Pressure (alesso rmx)
R.O.D. – Free your soul


Domingo 11 de enero

MOLELLA – Love last forever
WINTERMUTE – Hands of fate
ANN LEE - Voices
ROBIN S – Show me love (rmx)
EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL – Missing (rmx)
RADIO KILLER – Be free
ATB – You’re not alone
LUKONE – Ci gira in giro
XTM feat ANNIA – Fly on the wings of love
CALVIN HARRIS - Flashback
BOB SINCLAR feat. STEVE EDWARDS – World hold on
LUCKY TWICE - Lucky
HAMPENBERG - Ducktoy
MISS JANE – It’s a fine day - para cuadrar en punto
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” DISCJOCKEY MIX
LASGO – Something
RESOURCE feat. TINA COUSINS - Hymn
FRANCESCO NAPOLI – Lady fantasy
SIN with SEBASTIAN – Shut up
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”
TROUSER ENTUSIAST – Sweet release
ALEX GAUDINO – Watch out
JACK BACK & DAVID GUETTA feat. SIA – Wild one two
THE SOUNDLOVERS - Walking
THE UNDERDOG PROJECT – Summer jam
MIRROW – 74 - 75

Deja tu comentario

801.753

Influencia
Social

313K

297K

192K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar