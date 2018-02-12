En el 99 nació ‘Jaguar’ de DJ Rolando. ¡Lo recordamos en Maxima Reserva!

Maxima Reserva, y los lunes te traemos la oportunidad de volver a escuchar los dos último programas emitidos en MaximaFM. El fin de semana comienza nuestro viaje en el tiempo, con, y los lunes te traemos la oportunidad de volver a escuchar los dos último programas emitidos en

‘Jaguar’, ‘Land of the living’, ‘Dreamland’, ‘Café del Mar’… son algunas de las canciones que escucharás dentro de los 120 minutos de cada programa.



Enric Font. Dale al play y ponte en modo remember con

Además te desvelamos el nombre de todos los temas que sonarán. ¡Disfruta!

Sábado 10 de enero

THICK DICK – Welcome 2 the jungle

ATB – 9 PM till i come

BENASSI BROS - Illusion

DJ ROLANDO - Jaguar

ULTRABEAT – Pretty Green eyes

MILK INC – Land of the living

DJ ROSS - Dreamland

NETZWERK - Passion

BILLY MORE - Loneliness

ENERGY 52 – Café del mar

ROGER SANCHEZ – Another chance

AXWELL ANGELO INGROSSO – Leave the world behind

SÖNIQUE - Zanarkand

JERRY DALEY – Gold

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” TODO EXITOS 97

BOB SINCLAR – Far l’amore

PREZIOSO feat. MARVIN – Tell me why

SPANIC – Sister Golden hair

MAGIC BOX - Carillon

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”

CASCADA – What hurst the most

DAVID GUETTA – The world is mine

KATE RYAN - Desenchantee

LA LUNA – When the morning comes

NADIA ALI, STARKILLERS – Pressure (alesso rmx)

R.O.D. – Free your soul





Domingo 11 de enero

MOLELLA – Love last forever

WINTERMUTE – Hands of fate

ANN LEE - Voices

ROBIN S – Show me love (rmx)

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL – Missing (rmx)

RADIO KILLER – Be free

ATB – You’re not alone

LUKONE – Ci gira in giro

XTM feat ANNIA – Fly on the wings of love

CALVIN HARRIS - Flashback

BOB SINCLAR feat. STEVE EDWARDS – World hold on

LUCKY TWICE - Lucky

HAMPENBERG - Ducktoy

MISS JANE – It’s a fine day - para cuadrar en punto

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” DISCJOCKEY MIX

LASGO – Something

RESOURCE feat. TINA COUSINS - Hymn

FRANCESCO NAPOLI – Lady fantasy

SIN with SEBASTIAN – Shut up

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”

TROUSER ENTUSIAST – Sweet release

ALEX GAUDINO – Watch out

JACK BACK & DAVID GUETTA feat. SIA – Wild one two

THE SOUNDLOVERS - Walking

THE UNDERDOG PROJECT – Summer jam

MIRROW – 74 - 75