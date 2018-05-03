Loud Luxury en Maxima 51 VIP ‘Sessions’

Loud Luxury en Maxima 51 VIP. Hola familia, este viernes regresan a nuestra cabina de las ‘VIP Sessions’, su primera vez fué con el lanzamiento de ‘Body’ , Andrew Fedyk y Joe Depace más conocidos como Loud Luxury (L.L. Blanco y Negro Music / Armada Music). Te esperamos para abrir el weekend bailando. ¡Gracias por estar ahí cada día!

‘VIP Sessions’ (26.01.18)

L.L. Ft. brando - Body

Armin van Buuren feat. Conrad Sewell - Sex, Love & Water (Loud Luxury Remix)

L.L. 'VIP Sessions' (04.05.18)

L.L. 'Tracklist'

01. Armin Van Buuren - Sex, Love, & Water (L. Luxury Remix)

02. L. Luxury ft. brando - Body

03. Clean Bandit & Julia Michaels - I Miss You (Stadiumx Remix)

04. CID - I Miss You

05. The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar - Pray For Me (Charlie Lane Remix)

06. GTA & Dillon Francis & Wax Motif - I Can’t Hold On

07. Camelphat & Elderbrook - Cola (Robin Schulz Remix)

08. MK - 17

09. Loud Luxury ft. Nikki’s Wives - Show Me (VIP)

10. Loud Luxury ft. DYSON - Sex Like Me

11. Charlie Puth - How Long (EDX Remix)

12. Troye Sivan - My My My (Throttle Remix)

13. Loud Luxury & Ryan Shepherd - Fill Me In

14. Kideko & George Kwali - Crank It!

15. Martin Garrix - Scared To Be Lonely (Loud Luxury Remix)

16. French Montana & Swae Lee - Unforgettable (Dzeko vs. Tiesto Remix)

17. Borgeous & Loud Luxury - Going Under (Leon Loud Remix)

18. Drake - Passionfruit (Tom Budin Remix)

19. Miguel - Sky Walker (Niko The Kid Remix)