La música que ha marcado tu vida en Maxima Reserva
Ramsés López 22/01/2018, a las 22:16
- La música que ha marcado tu vida suena durante el fin de semana en MaximaFM. Tu cita con los clásicos del dance, de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias), y con Enric Font en Maxima Reserva.
Durante 120 minutos repasamos lo mejor de la música remember en el programa.
Por si quieres volver a recordar o te lo perdiste, aquí tienes una nueva oportunidad para viajar en el tiempo. Además puedes consultar el nombre de todos los temas.
¡Dale al play!
Sábado 21 de enero
ORORO - Zombie
RED CARPET - Allright
PAPS N SKAR – You want my love
LICHTENFELDS – Sounds like a melody
GALA – Come into my life
BLACK SPIDER – Heart of the sun (rmx)
THE SOUNDLOVERS - Surrender
FERRY CORSTEN – Made of love
GIGI D’AGOSTINO – THE RIDDLE
XTM feat. ANNIA – Fly on the wings of love
DESPINA VANDI - Gia
ANTIFUNKY – Everybody jump
SOLAR SYSTEM – Close your eyes
SCISSOR SISTERS – I don’t feel like dancing
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” PONTE... LA MARCHA 2
AVICII - Levels
CORONA – The rhythm of the night
BLOODHOUND GANG – The bad touch
ALEXIA – Me & you
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”
INFERNAL – Ten miles
DJ TONKA - Security
JASON DERULO – In my head (rmx)
SASH - Stay
BARTHEZZ - Infected
SHEILA – Summer dreams of love
Domingo 22 de enero
PREZIOSO feat. MARVIN – Tell me why
DARUDE - Sandstorm
DEUX – Sun rising up
CASCADA – Everytime we touch
DAFT PUNK - Around the world
GIGI D’AGOSTINO – La passion
EDDIE AMADOR – House music
AQUAGEN – Hard to say i’m sorry
ROGER SANCHEZ - Lost
BOB MARLEY feat. FUNKSTAR DELUXE – Sun is shining SUNNIVA - Feelings
LIONEL RICHIE – All around the world (bob sinclar rmx)
KOALA - Australia
KING OF TOMORROW - Finally - para cuadrar en punto
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” MAQUINA TOTAL 7
GURU JOSH PROJECT – Infinity 2008
ARKIMED – L’ultimo dei mohicani
SYLVER – Forever in love
GET FAR – Shining star
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”
SIMON & SHAKER - Freshness
IAN VAN DAHAL – Castles in the sky
AXWELL – Watch the sunrise
HADDAWAY – What is love
ICE MC – Think about the way
QUESTION MARK – Mentira