La música que ha marcado tu vida en Maxima Reserva

La música que ha marcado tu vida suena durante el fin de semana en MaximaFM. Tu cita con los clásicos del dance, de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias), y con Enric Font en Maxima Reserva.

Durante 120 minutos repasamos lo mejor de la música remember en el programa.

Por si quieres volver a recordar o te lo perdiste, aquí tienes una nueva oportunidad para viajar en el tiempo. Además puedes consultar el nombre de todos los temas.

¡Dale al play!

Sábado 21 de enero

ORORO - Zombie

RED CARPET - Allright

PAPS N SKAR – You want my love

LICHTENFELDS – Sounds like a melody

GALA – Come into my life

BLACK SPIDER – Heart of the sun (rmx)

THE SOUNDLOVERS - Surrender

FERRY CORSTEN – Made of love

GIGI D’AGOSTINO – THE RIDDLE

XTM feat. ANNIA – Fly on the wings of love

DESPINA VANDI - Gia

ANTIFUNKY – Everybody jump

SOLAR SYSTEM – Close your eyes

SCISSOR SISTERS – I don’t feel like dancing

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” PONTE... LA MARCHA 2

AVICII - Levels

CORONA – The rhythm of the night

BLOODHOUND GANG – The bad touch

ALEXIA – Me & you

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”

INFERNAL – Ten miles

DJ TONKA - Security

JASON DERULO – In my head (rmx)

SASH - Stay

BARTHEZZ - Infected

SHEILA – Summer dreams of love

Domingo 22 de enero

PREZIOSO feat. MARVIN – Tell me why

DARUDE - Sandstorm

DEUX – Sun rising up

CASCADA – Everytime we touch

DAFT PUNK - Around the world

GIGI D’AGOSTINO – La passion

EDDIE AMADOR – House music

AQUAGEN – Hard to say i’m sorry

ROGER SANCHEZ - Lost

BOB MARLEY feat. FUNKSTAR DELUXE – Sun is shining SUNNIVA - Feelings

LIONEL RICHIE – All around the world (bob sinclar rmx)

KOALA - Australia

KING OF TOMORROW - Finally - para cuadrar en punto

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” MAQUINA TOTAL 7

GURU JOSH PROJECT – Infinity 2008

ARKIMED – L’ultimo dei mohicani

SYLVER – Forever in love

GET FAR – Shining star

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”

SIMON & SHAKER - Freshness

IAN VAN DAHAL – Castles in the sky

AXWELL – Watch the sunrise

HADDAWAY – What is love

ICE MC – Think about the way

QUESTION MARK – Mentira