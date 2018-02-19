Audio
¿Bailaste ‘On The Move’ de Barthezz? Maxima Reserva te lo trae
Ramsés López 19/02/2018, a las 18:04
Barthezz hizo historia en el dance con canciones como ‘On The Move’ o ‘Infected’. Viajamos en el tiempo con Maxima Reserva y Enric Font, para traerte esa canción y muchas más que recordarás, cada sábado y domingo de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias).
Durante 120 minutos difruta de la mejor música remember.
Sábado 17 de febrero
KAYCEE – Millennium Stringz
JOAN REYES – Oye mira
GALA – Let a boy cry
NATURAL BORN DJ’S - Airplay
MICHAEL GRAY – The weekend
TIESTO – I will be here
AXEL FORCE - Always
DR KUCHO & PEDRO DEL MORAL - Rain
SPANKOX – So true
BARTHEZZ – On the move
KELLY OSBOURNE – One word
KURD MAVERICK – Blue monday
BOCCACCIO LIFE - Angels
DARREN TATE & JONO GRANT – Nocturnal creatures
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” DANCE MANIA 99
ARMIN VAN BUUREN & DJ SHAH – Going wrong
INFERNAL – From parís to berlin
JERRY ROPERO - Coraçao
GIGI D’AGOSTINO – L’amour toujours
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”
VENGABOYS – Boom boom boom
STARSAILOR – Four to the floor (rmx)
BLOODHOUND GANG – The bad touch (Eiffel 65 rmx)
CANDEEJAY – If i were you
TIMBALAND & KATY PERRY – If we ever meet again
NATALIE IMBRUGLIA – Torn (Xque remixes vol.1)
Domingo 18 de febrero
MISS PEPPERMINT – Welcome to tomorrow
ULTRA NATE - Free
KATO vs. DJ JOSE – Turn the light off
CELEDA – The underground
DELERIUM - Silence
NICK CAMEN – I promised myself (rmx)
SANDER KLEINENBERG – This is ibiza
ESSENTIAL – Touch the sky
RIHANNA – Only girl (in the world)
HEIKO & MAIKO - Glucklich
DARUDE - Sandstorm
KOSMONOVA – Danse avec moi
CABBALLERO - Hymn
DARIO G – Sunchyme
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” PUZZLETRON 4
ANNEKE VAN HOFF – You lie to me
GEM – I feel you tonight
TIESTO – Love comes again
SEPTEMBER - Satellites
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”
ALICE DEEJAY – Better of alone
FOGGY – Come into my dream
REEL 2 REAL – I like to move it
ARKIMED – L’ultimo dei mohicani
MILK INC – The sun always shines on tv
SENSITY WORLD – Get it up