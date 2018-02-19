¿Bailaste ‘On The Move’ de Barthezz? Maxima Reserva te lo trae

Barthezz hizo historia en el dance con canciones como ‘On The Move’ o ‘Infected’. Viajamos en el tiempo con Maxima Reserva y Enric Font, para traerte esa canción y muchas más que recordarás, cada sábado y domingo de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias).

Durante 120 minutos difruta de la mejor música remember.

Dale al play y prepárate para volver a escuchar los dos últimos radio shows emitidos en la radio dance líder del país, MaximaFM.

Además te desvelamos el nombre de todos los temas que sonarán para que te los apuntes.

Sábado 17 de febrero



KAYCEE – Millennium Stringz

JOAN REYES – Oye mira

GALA – Let a boy cry

NATURAL BORN DJ’S - Airplay

MICHAEL GRAY – The weekend

TIESTO – I will be here

AXEL FORCE - Always

DR KUCHO & PEDRO DEL MORAL - Rain

SPANKOX – So true

BARTHEZZ – On the move

KELLY OSBOURNE – One word

KURD MAVERICK – Blue monday

BOCCACCIO LIFE - Angels

DARREN TATE & JONO GRANT – Nocturnal creatures

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” DANCE MANIA 99

ARMIN VAN BUUREN & DJ SHAH – Going wrong

INFERNAL – From parís to berlin

JERRY ROPERO - Coraçao

GIGI D’AGOSTINO – L’amour toujours

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”

VENGABOYS – Boom boom boom

STARSAILOR – Four to the floor (rmx)

BLOODHOUND GANG – The bad touch (Eiffel 65 rmx)

CANDEEJAY – If i were you

TIMBALAND & KATY PERRY – If we ever meet again

NATALIE IMBRUGLIA – Torn (Xque remixes vol.1)

Domingo 18 de febrero

MISS PEPPERMINT – Welcome to tomorrow

ULTRA NATE - Free

KATO vs. DJ JOSE – Turn the light off

CELEDA – The underground

DELERIUM - Silence

NICK CAMEN – I promised myself (rmx)

SANDER KLEINENBERG – This is ibiza

ESSENTIAL – Touch the sky

RIHANNA – Only girl (in the world)

HEIKO & MAIKO - Glucklich

DARUDE - Sandstorm

KOSMONOVA – Danse avec moi

CABBALLERO - Hymn

DARIO G – Sunchyme

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” PUZZLETRON 4

ANNEKE VAN HOFF – You lie to me

GEM – I feel you tonight

TIESTO – Love comes again

SEPTEMBER - Satellites

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”

ALICE DEEJAY – Better of alone

FOGGY – Come into my dream

REEL 2 REAL – I like to move it

ARKIMED – L’ultimo dei mohicani

MILK INC – The sun always shines on tv

SENSITY WORLD – Get it up