Maxima Reserva recupera el éxito “One More Time” de Daft Punk ¡Escúchalo aquí!

Cada sábado y domingo de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias) comienza nuestro viaje al pasado con Maxima Reserva y Enric Font, ¡recuperamos todos los éxitos dance!.

Si te motivaba el tema de Daft Punk, “One More Time”, es una de las canciones que rescatamos el pasado fin de semana. Además te dejamos el tracklist completo de los dos últimos programas para que tengas una referencia mientras vas escuchando.

¡Dale al play!

Sábado 21 de abril



TIM BERG feat. AMANDA WILSON – Seek Bromance

DAFT PUNK – One more time

EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL – Missing (rmx)

THE KILLERS – Human (Ferry Corsten rmx)

GIGI D’AGOSTINO – L’amour toujours

KATO vs. DJ JOSE –Turn the light off

NEW LIMIT – Scream

NOVASPACE – Time after time

JASON DERÜLO – Watcha say (rmx)

GURU JOSH – Infinity (rmx 2008)

PREZIOSO feat. Marvin – Lets talk about a man

NICK CAMEN – I promised myself (rmx)

OREJA – Vazilando

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” RAMBO TOTAL

ELENA – Midnight sun

TAMPERER feat. MAYA – Feel it

BLOODHOUND GANG – The bad touch

CELEDA – The underground

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”

BARTHEZZ – On the move

IDA CORR vs. FEDDE LE GRAND – Let me think about it

MILK INC – Never again

JACK BACK & DAVID GUETTA feat. SIA – Wild one two

ALEXIA - Number One

ATB – You’re not alone

AVICII – Fade into darkness

Domingo 22 de abril

2 UNLIMITED – No limit

EURYTHMICS - Sweet dreams (Steve Angello rmx)

ALICE DEEJAY – Will i ever

ANN LEE – 2 Times

NEWTON - Streamline

AURORA – Ordinary world

RADIO KILLER – Be free

CORONA – The rhythm of the night

SASH – Stay

PHATS & SMALL – Turn around

ARMIN VAN BUUREN feat. JUSTINNE JUISSA – Burned with desire

ALEX GAUDINO – Destination calabria

MADELYNE – Beautiful child (Milk Inc rmx)

SIMON & SHAKER - Freshness

SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” BLANCO Y NEGRO MIX 4

JUNIOR CALDERA – What you get

DAVID GUETTA vs. THE EGG – Love don’t let me go

HEIKO & MAIKO - Glucklich

WINTERMUTE – Hands of fate

SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”

WAMDUE PROJECT – King of my castle

KAYCEE – Millennium stringz

SHARAM – The one

ARKIMED – L’ultimo dei mohicani

NEJA - Restless

NAU B3 – El bosque de colores