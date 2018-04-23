Audio
Maxima Reserva recupera el éxito “One More Time” de Daft Punk ¡Escúchalo aquí!
Ramsés López 23/04/2018, a las 18:43
Cada sábado y domingo de 15 a 17h (una hora antes en Canarias) comienza nuestro viaje al pasado con Maxima Reserva y Enric Font, ¡recuperamos todos los éxitos dance!.
Si te motivaba el tema de Daft Punk, “One More Time”, es una de las canciones que rescatamos el pasado fin de semana. Además te dejamos el tracklist completo de los dos últimos programas para que tengas una referencia mientras vas escuchando.
¡Dale al play!
Sábado 21 de abril
TIM BERG feat. AMANDA WILSON – Seek Bromance
DAFT PUNK – One more time
EVERYTHING BUT THE GIRL – Missing (rmx)
THE KILLERS – Human (Ferry Corsten rmx)
GIGI D’AGOSTINO – L’amour toujours
KATO vs. DJ JOSE –Turn the light off
NEW LIMIT – Scream
NOVASPACE – Time after time
JASON DERÜLO – Watcha say (rmx)
GURU JOSH – Infinity (rmx 2008)
PREZIOSO feat. Marvin – Lets talk about a man
NICK CAMEN – I promised myself (rmx)
OREJA – Vazilando
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” RAMBO TOTAL
ELENA – Midnight sun
TAMPERER feat. MAYA – Feel it
BLOODHOUND GANG – The bad touch
CELEDA – The underground
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN RESERVA”
BARTHEZZ – On the move
IDA CORR vs. FEDDE LE GRAND – Let me think about it
MILK INC – Never again
JACK BACK & DAVID GUETTA feat. SIA – Wild one two
ALEXIA - Number One
ATB – You’re not alone
AVICII – Fade into darkness
Domingo 22 de abril
2 UNLIMITED – No limit
EURYTHMICS - Sweet dreams (Steve Angello rmx)
ALICE DEEJAY – Will i ever
ANN LEE – 2 Times
NEWTON - Streamline
AURORA – Ordinary world
RADIO KILLER – Be free
CORONA – The rhythm of the night
SASH – Stay
PHATS & SMALL – Turn around
ARMIN VAN BUUREN feat. JUSTINNE JUISSA – Burned with desire
ALEX GAUDINO – Destination calabria
MADELYNE – Beautiful child (Milk Inc rmx)
SIMON & SHAKER - Freshness
SECCIÓN “MEGAMIX” BLANCO Y NEGRO MIX 4
JUNIOR CALDERA – What you get
DAVID GUETTA vs. THE EGG – Love don’t let me go
HEIKO & MAIKO - Glucklich
WINTERMUTE – Hands of fate
SECCIÓN “CONEXIÓN FAN RESERVA”
WAMDUE PROJECT – King of my castle
KAYCEE – Millennium stringz
SHARAM – The one
ARKIMED – L’ultimo dei mohicani
NEJA - Restless
NAU B3 – El bosque de colores