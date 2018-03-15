Sigala en Maxima 51 VIP Sessions. Hola familia, este viernes visita nuestra cabina un artista que cuenta con varios Nº1 en tu lista dance de referencia: Maxima 51 Chart. Seguro que conoces ‘Easy Love’ ,‘Sweet Lovin’ ,‘Only One’ ,’Give me your Love’ ,‘Came here for love’ y su última producción ‘Lullaby’. No te pierdas su VIP Sessions exclusiva desde Sony Music Spain. Gracias por estar ahí cada semana, ¡un fuerte abrazo Vippers!

Give Me Your Love (Live At Daybreaker NYC)

Summer 2016

VIP Sessions – Tracklist

01. Sigala Ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby

02. James Hype & Kristine Blonde – Love Shy

03. MK-17

04. Sigala Feat Nile Rodgers & John Newman – Give me Your Love

05. Jaded – In The Morning

06. Martin Jenson – Solo Dance (Remix)

07. Sigala – Sweet Lovin (Re-Edit)

08. THRDL!FE x Kelli-Leigh x Mario – For Love

09. One Bit x Noah Cyrus – My Way

10. MO – Final Song (Diplo x Jauz Remix)

11. Jax Jones – Breathe

12. TLC – NO Scrubs Kelvin Woods Remix

13. Cheatcodes x Maggie Lindemann – Pretty Girl

14. Camelphat x Elderbrook – cola

15. Just Kiddin – Indiana

16. George Kwali x Kideko – All on Me

17. Charlie Puth – How Long – Edx Remix