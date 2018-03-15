Sigala en Maxima 51 VIP Sessions. Hola familia, este viernes visita nuestra cabina un artista que cuenta con varios Nº1 en tu lista dance de referencia: Maxima 51 Chart. Seguro que conoces ‘Easy Love’ ,‘Sweet Lovin’ ,‘Only One’ ,’Give me your Love’ ,‘Came here for love’ y su última producción ‘Lullaby’. No te pierdas su VIP Sessions exclusiva desde Sony Music Spain. Gracias por estar ahí cada semana, ¡un fuerte abrazo Vippers!
Sigala – Lullaby Ft. Paloma Faith
Easy Love
Sweet Lovin Ft. Bryn Christopher
Came Here for Love Ft. Ella Eyre
Give Me Your Love Ft. John Newman, Nile Rodgers
Give Me Your Love (Live At Daybreaker NYC)
Summer 2016
VIP Sessions – Tracklist
01. Sigala Ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby
02. James Hype & Kristine Blonde – Love Shy
03. MK-17
04. Sigala Feat Nile Rodgers & John Newman – Give me Your Love
05. Jaded – In The Morning
06. Martin Jenson – Solo Dance (Remix)
07. Sigala – Sweet Lovin (Re-Edit)
08. THRDL!FE x Kelli-Leigh x Mario – For Love
09. One Bit x Noah Cyrus – My Way
10. MO – Final Song (Diplo x Jauz Remix)
11. Jax Jones – Breathe
12. TLC – NO Scrubs Kelvin Woods Remix
13. Cheatcodes x Maggie Lindemann – Pretty Girl
14. Camelphat x Elderbrook – cola
15. Just Kiddin – Indiana
16. George Kwali x Kideko – All on Me
17. Charlie Puth – How Long – Edx Remix