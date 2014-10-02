51 CHART
- 1
Martin Garrix;Brooks
Byte
-
- 2
Don Diablo;Marnik
Children of a miracle
-
- 3
David Tort;Markem;Yas Cepeda;Ella Loponte
Strangers
-
- 4
Clean Bandit;Zara Larsson;Beau Collins
Symphony
-
- 5
Shapov;MEG \ NERAK
Breathing deeper
-
- 6
Kygo;Selena Gomez
It ain't me
-
- 7
Afrojack;David Guetta;Ester Dean
Another life
-
- 8
José AM;Lexter
Diablo (Video version)
-
- 9
Jaded;GotSome;Jaded
In the morning
-
- 10
Elena Gheorghe
Body song
-
- 11
Zedd;Alessia Cara;Quintino
Stay
-
- 12
The Chainsmokers;Coldplay
Something just like this
Memories... do not open
-
- 13
Abel Ramos;Albert Neve
Flat beat
-
- 14
Alesso
Falling
-
- 15
Lucas & Steve
Up till dawn (On the move)
-
- 16
Cristian Marchi
Check out da bass
-
- 17
Axwell ^ Ingrosso
More than you know
-
- 18
Armin Van Buuren;Fernando Garibay;Olaf Blackwood
I need you
I need you (Remixes)
-
- 19
YALL;Mandy Díaz
Together
-
- 20
Chelero;Jack Perry
Livia
-
- 21
Robin Schulz;James Blunt
Ok
Uncovered
-
- 22
Alok;Bhaskar
Fuego
-
- 23
Nils van Zandt
The riddle
-
- 24
Jack Mazzoni
The fight
-
- 25
Allan Ramirez
Never turning down
-
- 26
Yellow Claw;DJ Sneak;Elliphant
Good day
Los Amsterdam
-
- 27
Deorro;Teemu Brunila
Turn back time
Good evening
-
- 28
Disciples
On my mind
-
- 29
Yellow Claw;Jonna Fraser;Moksi
Open
Los Amsterdam
-
- 30
Martin Jensen
Solo dance
-
- 31
Jose M Duro;Ramsés López;Estela Martin
Frontline
-
- 32
David Guetta;Lil Wayne;Nicki Minaj;Tujamo
Light my body up
Light my body up (Remixes)
-
- 33
Eyes of Providence;David Ros
No tomorrow
No tomorrow
-
- 34
BASADA
Music sounds better with you
-
- 35
Camila Cabello;Major Lazer;Travis Scott;Quavo
Know no better
-
- 36
Burak Yeter;Danelle Sandoval
Tuesday
Tuesday (Remixes)
-
- 37
NERVO;Savi
In your arms
-
- 38
Jax Jones;Raye
You don't know me
-
- 39
Alex Guesta;Honorebel;Raphael
Beat of revolution (Essa nega sem sandália)
Beat of revolution
-
- 40
Hardwell;Jolin Tsai
We are one
We are one
-
- 41
Martin Solveig;Alma
All stars
-
- 42
Inna
Gimme gimme
-
- 43
Brooks;Showtek;Natalie Major
On our own
-
- 44
DJ Nano
El nido
-
- 45
Evangelos;Subshock
All right
-
- 46
Dragonette;Hibell
Lonely heart
Lonely heart (Remixes)
-
- 47
Ella Eyre;Sigala
Came here for love
-
- 48
DJ Valdi;Andrea Dawson;Gemeni
Love inside
-
- 49
Katy Perry;Nicki Minaj;Valentino Khan
Swish swish
Swish swish (Remixes)
-
- 50
Axwell ^ Ingrosso;Kid Ink
I love you
-
- 51
Jia Miles
U want
U want