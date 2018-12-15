Noticia

Alesso Nº1 en Maxima 51 Chart

15/12/2018, a las 14:00

Alesso Nº1 con Remedy (Feat. Conor Maynard) en Maxima 51 Chart. ¡Congratulations! Hola Family Chart, muchas gracias por estar ahí y participar cada día con tus votos, ¡tú haces la lista dance más seguida del país! Feliz semana, nos encontramos el próximo sábado páhar@s, y de lunes a viernes os espero, cada tarde, en Maxima 51 VIP, ¡Abrazos XXL!

Maxima 51 Chart

Alesso Nº1 ‘Remedy’ (Feat. Conor Maynard)

Alesso

Maxima 51 Chart – entrada:

DJ Assad & Laurell – Sweat

Danny Avila – End Of The Night

Maxima 51 Chart – Top 10 :

#N02 Willy William – La La La.

#N03 INNA – No Help.

#N4 Silk City, Dua Lipa – Electricity (Official Video) ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson

#N05 Abel Ramos & Albert Neve Feat. Rhea Raj – Collide

#N06 Hardwell & KAAZE feat. Loren Allred – This Is Love.

#N07 Axwell Λ Ingrosso, RØMANS – Dancing Alone.

#N08 Black Coffee & David Guetta – Drive feat. Delilah Montagu. (7)

#N09 Fisher – Losing It

#N10 The Prince Karma – Later Bitches.

