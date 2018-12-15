Alesso Nº1 con Remedy (Feat. Conor Maynard) en Maxima 51 Chart. ¡Congratulations! Hola Family Chart, muchas gracias por estar ahí y participar cada día con tus votos, ¡tú haces la lista dance más seguida del país! Feliz semana, nos encontramos el próximo sábado páhar@s, y de lunes a viernes os espero, cada tarde, en Maxima 51 VIP, ¡Abrazos XXL!
Alesso Nº1 ‘Remedy’ (Feat. Conor Maynard)
Maxima 51 Chart – entrada:
DJ Assad & Laurell – Sweat
Danny Avila – End Of The Night
Maxima 51 Chart – Top 10 :
#N02 Willy William – La La La.
#N03 INNA – No Help.
#N4 Silk City, Dua Lipa – Electricity (Official Video) ft. Diplo, Mark Ronson
#N05 Abel Ramos & Albert Neve Feat. Rhea Raj – Collide
#N06 Hardwell & KAAZE feat. Loren Allred – This Is Love.
#N07 Axwell Λ Ingrosso, RØMANS – Dancing Alone.
#N08 Black Coffee & David Guetta – Drive feat. Delilah Montagu. (7)
#N09 Fisher – Losing It
#N10 The Prince Karma – Later Bitches.
