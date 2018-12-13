Lucas and Steve en Maxima 51 VIP Sessions. Hola familia Maxima, este viernes en nuestras ‘VIP Sessions’ recibimos a un duo que se formó en el año 2010, editando remixes desde 2012 en : Housepital Records, Hotfingers, Real Time Records, Armada, Skink, Revealed Recordings, Dharma Worldwide para artistas como Hardwell, KSHMR, Showtek, The Magician, Red Carpet o Sick Individuals entre otros.
Lucas & Steve lanzarían sus originales con colaboraciones (Sam Feldt, Pep & Rash, Dr. Kucho, Gregor Salto, Laurent Wolf,…) a partir del año 2014 en sellos como Zulu Records, o Spinnin Deep & Records donde residen en la actualidad.
En Maxima 51 Chart consiguieron el Nº1 con Up Till Dawn (On The Move) en Agosto de 2018.
A continuación te dejo sus lanzamientos más recientes desde Spinnin Records.
Adagio For Strings
Where Have You Gone (Anywhere)
Lucas and Steve Maxima 51 VIP Sessions
01. LÜCKS feat. Kat Vinter – First Last Kiss (Calippo Club Mix)
02. Breathe Carolina & Robert Falcon – My Love
03. Cureton – Where You Belong
04. Slider, Magnit – Love You
05. Charming Horses – Peppermint
06. Loud Luxury x anders – Love No More
07. Aevion – Wild Safari
08. Tom Ferry, TRU Concept – Don’t Call Me Baby (feat. Dee Ajayi)
09. Buzz Low & Harley Bird – This Is Us
10. Lucas & Steve – With You
11. Lumberjack & Hreez – Forever
12. Breathe Carolina X Lucas & Steve X Sunstars – Do It Right
13. Chocolate Puma & Firebeatz – Blackout
14. Banghook & Kuka – Mind
15. Calvo & Tai – Sky Racer
16. Lucas & Steve – Where Have You Gone (Anywhere)
17. Mike Williams – Rocket
18. Holl & Rush, Mike James – Believe It (Robby East, Castion Remix)
19. Mesto – Missing You
