Lucas and Steve en Maxima 51 VIP Sessions. Hola familia Maxima, este viernes en nuestras ‘VIP Sessions’ recibimos a un duo que se formó en el año 2010, editando remixes desde 2012 en : Housepital Records, Hotfingers, Real Time Records, Armada, Skink, Revealed Recordings, Dharma Worldwide para artistas como Hardwell, KSHMR, Showtek, The Magician, Red Carpet o Sick Individuals entre otros.

Lucas & Steve lanzarían sus originales con colaboraciones (Sam Feldt, Pep & Rash, Dr. Kucho, Gregor Salto, Laurent Wolf,…) a partir del año 2014 en sellos como Zulu Records, o Spinnin Deep & Records donde residen en la actualidad.

En Maxima 51 Chart consiguieron el Nº1 con Up Till Dawn (On The Move) en Agosto de 2018.

A continuación te dejo sus lanzamientos más recientes desde Spinnin Records.

Adagio For Strings

Where Have You Gone (Anywhere)

Lucas and Steve Maxima 51 VIP Sessions

01. LÜCKS feat. Kat Vinter – First Last Kiss (Calippo Club Mix)

02. Breathe Carolina & Robert Falcon – My Love

03. Cureton – Where You Belong

04. Slider, Magnit – Love You

05. Charming Horses – Peppermint

06. Loud Luxury x anders – Love No More

07. Aevion – Wild Safari

08. Tom Ferry, TRU Concept – Don’t Call Me Baby (feat. Dee Ajayi)

09. Buzz Low & Harley Bird – This Is Us

10. Lucas & Steve – With You

11. Lumberjack & Hreez – Forever

12. Breathe Carolina X Lucas & Steve X Sunstars – Do It Right

13. Chocolate Puma & Firebeatz – Blackout

14. Banghook & Kuka – Mind

15. Calvo & Tai – Sky Racer

16. Lucas & Steve – Where Have You Gone (Anywhere)

17. Mike Williams – Rocket

18. Holl & Rush, Mike James – Believe It (Robby East, Castion Remix)

19. Mesto – Missing You

Info : website