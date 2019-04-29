ATFC , Robbie Rivera , Patrick M y Antoine Clamaran en In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of Climax by Jose M Duro‘. ¡¡ Hola familia !! In Sessions ‘The Best Of’, de lunes a jueves con una selección de especiales que han dejado huella en nuestra cabina. Esta semana te espero con un line up a full de ‘All Stars’. Recuerda : “Nosotr@s ponemos la música, tú eliges el lugar”. ¡¡ Os esperamos !!

Lunes 29 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of’

De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

Funk & Show sesión con Jesús Sánchez

Martes 30 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’

De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

23:00 hs Robbie Rivera

00:00 hs Darío Núñez

01:00 hs Patrick M

Miércoles 01 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’

De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

23:00 hs ATFC (i)

00:00 hs Gabry Venus

01:00 hs Antoine Clamaran

Jueves 01 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of – Climax Classics by Jose M Duro’