ATFC , Robbie Rivera , Patrick M y Antoine Clamaran en In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of Climax by Jose M Duro‘. ¡¡ Hola familia !! In Sessions ‘The Best Of’, de lunes a jueves con una selección de especiales que han dejado huella en nuestra cabina. Esta semana te espero con un line up a full de ‘All Stars’. Recuerda : “Nosotr@s ponemos la música, tú eliges el lugar”. ¡¡ Os esperamos !!
Lunes 29
In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of’
De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
Funk & Show sesión con Jesús Sánchez
Martes 30
In Sessions Maxima
‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’
De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
23:00 hs Robbie Rivera
00:00 hs Darío Núñez
01:00 hs Patrick M
Miércoles 01
In Sessions Maxima
‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’
De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
23:00 hs ATFC (i)
00:00 hs Gabry Venus
01:00 hs Antoine Clamaran
Jueves 01
In Sessions Maxima
‘The Best Of – Climax Classics by Jose M Duro’
ATFC
Deja tu comentario