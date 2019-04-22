Little Loui Vega Victor Nebot y Alaia & Gallo en In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of Climax by Jose M Duro‘. ¡¡ Hola familia !! In Sessions ‘The Best Of’, de lunes a jueves con una selección de especiales que han dejado huella en nuestra cabina. Esta semana te espero con un line up a full de ‘All Stars’. Recuerda : “Nosotr@s ponemos la música, tú eliges el lugar”. ¡¡ Os esperamos !!
Lunes 22
In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of’
De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
Funk & Show sesión con Jesús Sánchez
Martes 23
In Sessions Maxima
‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’
De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
23:00 hs “Little” Loui Vega
00:00 hs Victor Nebot
01:00 hs Jose M Duro
Miércoles 24
In Sessions Maxima
‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’
De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)
23:00 hs Peter Brown
00:00 hs Alaia & Gallo
01:00 hs Piem
Jueves 25
In Sessions Maxima
‘The Best Of – Climax Classics by Jose M Duro’
Little Louie Vega
Louie Vega in The Lab LDN
