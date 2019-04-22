Little Loui Vega Victor Nebot y Alaia & Gallo en In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of Climax by Jose M Duro‘. ¡¡ Hola familia !! In Sessions ‘The Best Of’, de lunes a jueves con una selección de especiales que han dejado huella en nuestra cabina. Esta semana te espero con un line up a full de ‘All Stars’. Recuerda : “Nosotr@s ponemos la música, tú eliges el lugar”. ¡¡ Os esperamos !!

Lunes 22 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of’

De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

Funk & Show sesión con Jesús Sánchez

Martes 23 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’

De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

23:00 hs “Little” Loui Vega

00:00 hs Victor Nebot

01:00 hs Jose M Duro

Miércoles 24 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of – Climax by Jose M Duro’

De 23:00 hs a 02:00 hs (1h. menos en Canarias)

23:00 hs Peter Brown

00:00 hs Alaia & Gallo

01:00 hs Piem

Jueves 25 In Sessions Maxima ‘The Best Of – Climax Classics by Jose M Duro’

Little Louie Vega