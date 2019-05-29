It’s been a cyclonic journey for the unavoidable, vivacious pairing of electronic music’s freshest high-hopes, Wolfpack . Currently placed at #35 in the Top 100 DJs Poll , their career to date has been one of impressive standing in such a short time with things only set to snowball further into a whole other rave-fuelled realm as the pair go from strength to strength in 2019.

With their Tomorrowland debut of 2011 igniting their unique spark of uplifting bridges and ruthless big-room drops, the brotherly duo of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Magazine’s former number one DJ’s in the world, signed them up to their Smash The House roster, almost instantaneously.

With the quartet all collectively hailing from the town of Willebroek, Antwerp , the label bosses re-kindled their childhood friendship with local natives Wolfpack , through a love of positively led, bold electronic music . Fast forward several years and the pair now find themselves riding high on a wave of hype and success, as recording artists to the Smash The House imprint and most enviably, official protégées of the world-renowned brothers, which has led to releases on some of dance music’s biggest labels such as Hardwell’ s Revealed Recordings and the globally renowned Dim Mak , thanks to the high praise from Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike . But amidst this family-like affair, Wolfpack – also known as Steve and Ruben to their nearest and dearest – have watched their production work surge, catching the attention of fans, critics and peers alike.

By uniting their music, fans and ultimately themselves as artists, together as one single entity, Wolfpack believe that their name reflects this group of friends that continues to grow every day, by believing in helping each other and living life and not conforming to crowds – but leading rather than following the herd – Wolfpack demonstrate the ultimate unstoppable qualities that their music can manifest itself into. Their rise in 2014 was so astronomical , Wolfpack debuted in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll at a well-received #84 position, a win they described as “unreal”, though certainly not eluding the worthy expectations from industry insiders and ravers alike.

From colossal Tomorrowland performances including a deserved set on the Main Stage in 2012 and headlining the Smash The House stage in 2013, they also blew minds internationally opening up for their mentors on Smash The House dates across India, South America, Europe, USA, the Middle East and beyond. The pair also enjoyed a starring appearance at the inaugural American version of TomorrowWorld show in Atlanta back in 2013 and returned to blast away the Tomorrowland mainstage once more in 2014. After a string of outstanding shows across ASIA in 2015, Wolfpack solidified their global presence, bringing their towering sound to CHINA at Shanghai’s ‘2017 Top 100 DJ Fantasy Festival’ and Hong Kong’s ‘Levels’ , as well as in Manila, Philippines, and many more for the first time, gaining a legion of new Wolfpack members.

Wolfpack ’s reputation for providing electric sets grows with every whirlwind journey across each continent, all the while developing their undeniable chemistry and attracting internationally renowned guest-stars – blurring genres and ushering in new ears each time.

Collaborating with UK starlet Katy B for a vocal edit of their official TomorrowWorld and Tomorrowland anthem, ‘Find Tomorrow (Ocarina)’ which topped many dance charts around the world, including their home nation of Belgium, along with the GTA co-produced ‘Turn It Up’ , the Bobby Puma collaboration ‘Jump’ , as well as a fantastic pairing with Ale Mora entitled ‘HAM’ , their high-octane releases are gaining them just as much praise as their intense on-stage antics. Wolfpack’s recent output such as their track ‘Drop the Smiley , made in collaboration with legendary emcee Fatman Scoop , expanded on the success of these earlier tracks and built on the promise of standout releases such as ‘Light the Sky’ with Regi and the swarming club hit ‘Blade’ with Warp Brothers.

2014 saw them invade the stages of internationally respected clubbing houses from South Africa to Singapore at venues that included Ministry Of Sound and Las Vegas’s Light , before jetting on a party flight from Oslo to take on Tomorrowland once more. Then, there was their party-slaying sets at both Manchester’s legendary Victoria Warehouse venue and Belgium’s Sportpaleis Antwerpen , as part of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s ‘Smash The UK’ and ‘Bringing The World The Madness’ respectively . The latter was something of a homecoming show for the duo as they played to an incredible 40,000+ people at the iconic Sportpaleis Antwerpen. This momentum translated into Wolfpack returning to Ibiza for the summer of 2015 as a support act at Ibiza’s legendary Amnesia for House of Madness, sharing the bill with their label bosses and proving once again that these boys can truly hold their own , even on the World’s most rousing stages.

2016’s trip to Tomorrowland saw their success as artists reach new heights up the dance music ladder, with a huge performance on the Smash the House stage as well as their #1 Beatport Electro chart topper , with Warp Brothers, ‘Phatt Bass’ becoming the most played track on the festival mainstage, receiving support from heavyweights such as Tiësto, Armin van Buuren and David Guetta, on top of holding it’s place in the Beatport top 10 for an impressive 3 months . During November 2016, the Belgian duo also played at the biggest club in the world, the colossal World Club Dome Winter Edition to over 60,000 people, alongside their friends and collaborators Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, making it yet another outstanding achievement to add to the long list they already have.

Adding more killer productions to their evolving catalogue, Wolfpack’s sound drives forward with high profile collaborations such as ‘ Cactus ’ alongside Futuristic Polar Bears , as well as a multitude of massive Smash The House offerings including ‘ Point Break’ and ‘ Nashville ’ alongside Diego Miranda , ‘ Loknez’ with Boostedkids and ‘Go’ vs Avancada . ‘ Destiny’ alongside Futuristic Polar Bears remained 4 weeks in the Beatport top 100 Big Room.

Their collaboration with Nervo ‘Like Air’ got more than 1 million streams on Spotify in less than 2 weeks.

Moving forward into 2017, the pair continue to generate heat both on the road and in the studio. Adding a wealth of performances under their belt including gracing the Tomorrowland mainstage this summer, to rocking the decks at Medusa Festival Spain , Summer Festival , Full Moon Festival and Life In Color Festival’s around the globe, the dominating duo’s rise excites on an epic scale. Taking their signature style over the past year across Asia as well as highlight sets in the Dominican Republic, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, France and Belgium – Wolfpack’s irresistible sound proves to resonate worldwide.